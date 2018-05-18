2018 MATE Regional ROV Competition

By Steve Bennett

Congrats to Aptos High School! On Saturday, May 12, Watsonville High School hosted the Northern California underwater ROV competition at their swimming pool … and the defending champions Aptos High won again! (Proud parent here of a student on one of two up and coming Aptos Jr. High teams!)

See attached for all the great things this program does with students with underwater exploration using robotics! Thanks to all the participants, volunteers and sponsors that are teaching our kids how science can be fun and useful.

May 12, 2018 — Watsonville High School

RANGER CLASS

Nine Teams Entered

Aptos High School — Watsonville Firefighters Seal Team

Aptos High School scored highest or tied for highest in each category for a winning point total of 471

Aptos Scoring: • Product Demo – 215 • Engineering Presentation – 99 • Technical Documentation – 87 • Company Spec – 20 • Safety – 50 •• Total 471

SCOUT CLASS

24 Teams Entered

Aptos Jr. High School — Aptos Aquatic Machinery Team Came in Ninth

— Aptos Aquatic Machinery Team Came in Ninth Aptos Jr. High School — Triple Threat Team Came in Fifteenth

MATE Center Monterey Bay Regional Coordinator Matthew Gardner said the 18th Annual Monterey-Northern California ROV competition was a big success, offering a special “Thank You” to Watsonville High School for hosting the event.