2018 Human Race

Participating teams to “Be a Star for Our Community”

Race Day Basics: 5 mile walk or run along West Cliff Drive followed by the Human Race After Party on Saturday, May 12. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. The race begins and ends at 2300 Delaware Ave in Santa Cruz. Community members who are interested in providing a donation, joining a team, or walking/ running on Race Day can learn more at www.humanracesc.org

More than 125 non-profits, schools, and community groups will raise funds for their favorite community cause and will culminate with a Race Day Walkathon and Fun, Saturday May 12th, 2018 when more than 2000 individuals are expected to converge along West Cliff Drive for a day of celebration.

Race Day includes a family friendly five-mile walkathon and fun run along West Cliff Drive, food, live music and festivities.

“We are thrilled to roll out the red carpet to create an award winning day at the race for all of our shining stars. Not only can you expect the usual features of a people’s parade of lively costumes and banners, free food, and music along the course but we will also have a post race family friendly fair and plenty of fun activities for all ages. We look forward to working with all of our partners to make this our most successful year yet,” states Volunteer Center Director of Community Development Mariah Tanner.

Join a team as a fundraiser, or make a donation and participate on Race Day. Over 10,000 donors annually give to participating teams, making the Santa Cruz County Human Race the largest collaborative fundraiser on the central coast. In the last five years alone, event proceeds have infused more than one million dollars into the local service sector.

“The Santa Cruz County Human Race hosted by the Volunteer Center, is now in it’s 38th year, and as such is the longest running Human Race event in the country. The race is a fundraising mainstay for many small to mid-size non-profits in our county and it is truly a one of a kind resource for non-profit agencies and community groups to reach a level of fundraising success that they could not achieve alone,” states Tanner.

“Last year with support and matching funds from our partners, Community Foundation Santa Cruz, David and Lucile Packard Foundation, and Monterey Peninsula Foundation, we were able to surpass our goals. Participating teams collectively raised over $400,000 and engaged thousands of donors from near and far. The top 5 teams each took away $15,000 or more in donations,” continues Tanner.

“Each year this fundraising campaign brings the community together in such a joyous fashion to raise needed funds for local organizations. We are fortunate to have a dedicated core of supporters who truly make this annual process and Race Day a local event like no other,” states Tanner.

To help participating teams achieve their fundraising goals and reach supporters, the Volunteer Center provides all teams with event support and free access to a top of the line peer to peer fundraising website run by Kimbia where agencies can receive online donations and visually track financial progress.

•••

For more information contact Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County Human Race Support Staff at 831-427-5070 or humanrace@scvolunteercenter.org