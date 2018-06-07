2018 Congressional Art Competition Winners

MONTEREY — Congressman Jimmy Panetta (CA-20) today announced the first, second, and third place winners of the 2018 Congressional Art Competition.

“This competition showcased the incredible creativity and talent of high school students throughout the central coast of California,” said Congressman Panetta. “I commend everyone who submitted their artwork, and thank their family members, teachers, and mentors for supporting these young artists.”

The winning entry is “Wary” (Medium: Pastel and Charcoal) by Jasmine Ulloa, a senior at San Benito High School. Her piece will be proudly displayed in the United States Capitol Building. Ulloa and a family member are invited to attend a special Congressional Art Competition ceremony with other young artists from around the country in Washington, D.C. at the end of June. Ulloa received an honorable mention in last year’s competition.

The second place entry, “Joy” (Medium: Gouache and Watercolor) was submitted by Catherine Nordstrom, a senior at San Benito High School. Nordstrom’s piece will be displayed in Congressman Panetta’s Washington, D.C. office.

The third place entry, “Forgotten” (Medium: Digital Photo) was submitted by Sum Yne Guan, a junior at Santa Catalina School. Guan’s piece will be displayed in Congressman Panetta’s district office.

The competition’s honorable mentions: “Empire City” (Medium: Black and White Photo) by Lily Russo of Aptos High School • “Personal Monument” (Medium: Graphite) by Bryanna Lynette Mendez of Salinas High School • “Bad Hombre y Princesa” (Medium: Charcoal) by Saraijah Juarez of Harbor High School • “Good Kid, Bad City” (Medium: Chalk and Pastel) by Tyler Oelrich of San Benito High School