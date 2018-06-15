2018 Aptos Little League All Stars

Aptos Little League is celebrating 50 years of devotion to teaching the team sport of baseball to our community’s young people. In recognition of that, here are the 2018 Aptos Little League All Star teams and coaches rosters and photos.
•••
12/11-year-old All Star Team
Manager: JJ Hamlyn
Coaches: Alex Byers, Mark Garvey, Tom Smith
The 12/11-year-old Little League All Stars is hosted by Scotts Valley this year. First week of play is at Siltanen Park, 141 Vine Hill School Rd Scotts Valley
- Sunday, June 24 vs. Live Oak, 1 p.m.
- Monday, June 25 vs. SC National, 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 27 vs. SV, 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday, June 30 vs. SLV, 10 a.m.
•••
11/10-year-old All Star Team
Manager: TJ Brackett
Coaches: Jason Tovani, Dave Darnell, Bryan Kobara
First row: Noah Brackett, Ryan Brackett, Noah Curren, Dante Darnell, Carsten Kusiak
Second row: Kaden Kusiak, Casey MacConnell, Ben Nowark, Dom Pierini, Nick Tovani, Jason Yager
Not Shown: Brady Short & Owen Pettit
•••
10/9-year-old All Star Team
Manager: Ed Work
Coaches: Tim Hinds, Steve Allen, JD St. Denis
First row: Derek Allen, Brady Bliesner, Gavin Boston, Louden Driscoll, TJ Hinds
Second row: Aiden McDaniel, Paxton Siemens, Max St.Denis, Maverick Tidd, Jack Williams, Isaiah Work
Not Show: Chase Bauen
•••
9/8-year-old All Star Team
Manager: Erik Cormier
Coaches: Chris Shoemaker, Patrick RayRay
Players: Dylan Bergh, Nick Bjorn, Finn Cormier, Dean Darnell, Chase DeFrancesco, Dylan DiPalma, Jack Garvey, Cole McGillicuddy, Ryan Murphy, Matty RayRay, Luke Shoemaker, Jack Tovani
•••
8/7-year-old All Star Team
Manager: John O’Hara
Coaches: Vito Chiaramonte, Troy Cope
First row: Oliver Aminifard, Braden Bargagliotti, Ojani Calderon, Luca Chiaramonte, Clayton Cope, Cooper DeFrancesco
Second row: Parker French, Colton Hand, Ash Kile, Jake Martinez, Jack Moreno, Levi O’Hara, Isais Tate