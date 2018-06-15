2018 Aptos Little League All Stars

Aptos Little League is celebrating 50 years of devotion to teaching the team sport of baseball to our community’s young people. In recognition of that, here are the 2018 Aptos Little League All Star teams and coaches rosters and photos.

•••

12/11-year-old All Star Team

Manager: JJ Hamlyn

Coaches: Alex Byers, Mark Garvey, Tom Smith

The 12/11-year-old Little League All Stars is hosted by Scotts Valley this year. First week of play is at Siltanen Park, 141 Vine Hill School Rd Scotts Valley

Sunday, June 24 vs. Live Oak, 1 p.m.

Monday, June 25 vs. SC National, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 27 vs. SV, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 30 vs. SLV, 10 a.m.

•••

11/10-year-old All Star Team

Manager: TJ Brackett

Coaches: Jason Tovani, Dave Darnell, Bryan Kobara

First row: Noah Brackett, Ryan Brackett, Noah Curren, Dante Darnell, Carsten Kusiak

Second row: Kaden Kusiak, Casey MacConnell, Ben Nowark, Dom Pierini, Nick Tovani, Jason Yager

Not Shown: Brady Short & Owen Pettit

•••

10/9-year-old All Star Team

Manager: Ed Work

Coaches: Tim Hinds, Steve Allen, JD St. Denis

First row: Derek Allen, Brady Bliesner, Gavin Boston, Louden Driscoll, TJ Hinds

Second row: Aiden McDaniel, Paxton Siemens, Max St.Denis, Maverick Tidd, Jack Williams, Isaiah Work

Not Show: Chase Bauen

•••

9/8-year-old All Star Team

Manager: Erik Cormier

Coaches: Chris Shoemaker, Patrick RayRay

Players: Dylan Bergh, Nick Bjorn, Finn Cormier, Dean Darnell, Chase DeFrancesco, Dylan DiPalma, Jack Garvey, Cole McGillicuddy, Ryan Murphy, Matty RayRay, Luke Shoemaker, Jack Tovani

•••

8/7-year-old All Star Team

Manager: John O’Hara

Coaches: Vito Chiaramonte, Troy Cope

First row: Oliver Aminifard, Braden Bargagliotti, Ojani Calderon, Luca Chiaramonte, Clayton Cope, Cooper DeFrancesco

Second row: Parker French, Colton Hand, Ash Kile, Jake Martinez, Jack Moreno, Levi O’Hara, Isais Tate