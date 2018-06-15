2018 4th of July Festivities!

57th Annual Worlds Shortest Parade in Aptos

Pancake Breakfast: 7 – 10 a.m.

Located at burger. Aptos across from Safeway.

Hosted by the Aptos Chamber of Commerce. Sponsored by Safeway, Severino’s Bar & Grill, Kiss Catering, burger.Aptos, Starbucks Coffee, Gizdich Ranch and Whole Foods.

World’s Shortest Parade: 10 a.m. – 12 noon

Begins at Wells Fargo 7701 Soquel Drive and ends at the Bay View Hotel.

Hosted by the Aptos Chamber of Commerce. Sponsored by Allen Property Group, Sutter Health Palo Alto Medical Foundation, New Leaf Community Markets, Aegis Living of Aptos, Sereno Group, Earth Works, Rio Sands Hotel, Coldwell Banker and Green Waste.

Party in the Park! 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Aptos Village Park, 100 Aptos Creek Rd

Family fun day! Something for the whole family: kids games, face painting, pony rides, zorbs, food trucks, caterers, and special guest artist EXTRA LARGE!

•••

Boulder Creek 4th of July Parade

Annual Pancake Breakfast at the Boulder Creek Firehouse, 7:00 am until noon

Parade Starts 10 a.m. on Highway 9 from Scarborough Lumber to Railroad Avenue

July 4th BBQ Junction Park 12 – 5 p.m.– Pan for Gold – Live Music – Beer & Wine

•••

Spirit of Watsonville 4th of July Parade

New Start Time! • Parade Steps off at 12 Noon

Celebrate Independence Day and Watsonville’s 166th Birthday. The Spirit of Watsonville 4th of July parade proceeds down Main St. from St. Patrick’s Church to First Street. Thousands of spectators line the route five to six people deep. Those wanting a front row seat, place their chairs along the route early in the morning of the parade date.

•••

Wilder Ranch Old-fashioned Independence Day

Located on Highway 1 • 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Take a step back in time 100 years ago on Wilder Ranch’s historic cultural preserve as you participate in an early 1900s-style Independence Day celebration including a noon family parade, games, children’s crafts area, live big-band music, living history demonstrations, historic speeches and flag-raising. Food and drink available for sale, or bring a picnic lunch. This event is appropriate for all ages.

•••

Scotts Valley 4th of July Parade and Fireworks

3:00 p.m. 4th of July Parade on Scotts Valley Drive • Gates Open at Skypark, 361 Kings Village Road Scotts Valley

4:00 p.m. Food, Music and Games begin

9:15 p.m. Fabulous 4th of July Fireworks

Come celebrate July 4th in Scotts Valley! Parade, flyover, fireworks, BBQ, live bands, games, petting zoo & much more! $6 in advance; $8 on 4th of July; Children under 4 free. Games & food are extra and not included in admission fee.