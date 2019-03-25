2018-2019 CCS Scholar-Athletes Honored

The Central Coast Section has announced the recipients of the CCS Scholar-Athlete Scholarships for the 2018-2019 school year.

These exceptional student-athletes were nominated by their schools and put forth to their leagues for selection. Below are the local scholarship winners, who will each receive a $500 scholarship at the CCS Scholar-Athlete Awards Breakfast:

Hannah Hocom , Aptos High School

, Aptos High School Maxwell Pepperdine, Aptos High School

•••

Joyce Ridgway Memorial Scholarship

Joyce Ridgway served as a leader in the development of Women’s sports in the CCS and the CIF.

Due to her tireless determination and dedication to enhance and expand the opportunities for girls in sport, a scholarship is offered annually to a deserving female high school senior who exemplifies the characteristics of leadership, determination, dedication, self- sacrifice and integrity that is reflective of Joyce Ridgway’s character and contributions.

The following exceptional female student-athlete will be honored at the Scholar-Athlete Awards Breakfast as the winner of the $500 Joyce Ridgway Memorial Scholarship:

Christina Chagnon , Salinas High School

, Salinas High School Grace Bailey, Soquel High School

•••

For more information: cifccs.org