2017 Wharf To Wharf Results

Teshome Mekonen of Ethiopia ran down the final hill into Capitola barely ahead of Kenya’s Simion Chirchir to the finish line winning the 45th Wharf to Wharf annual six-mile road race from Santa Cruz to Capitola.

Mekonen finished in 27 minutes, 33 seconds, Chirchir trailed by a second at 27:34 barely ahead of Kenyans Silas Kipruto (27:41) and Isaac Mukundi (27:44). Mekonen earns $4,000 for his victory, 2nd is $3,000 for Chirchir, $2,000 for Kipruto and $1,000 for Mukundi.

Diego Estrada of Salinas was the first American, finishing sixth in 27:48. Scotts Valley High alum Nick Heath won the Top Local title finishing 13th in 30:10.

For the women Buze Diriba, a 23-year-old long-distance runner out of Ethiopia, finished first in 31 minutes, 19 seconds a minute off the course record set by Caroline Rotich (30:18) in 2014. She won the cash prize of $4,000 for first.

Monicah Ngige (31:36), of Kenya finished second earning $3,000 for second place for the second straight year.

Top American runner, who recently moved to San Francisco, was Mara Olson (32:21) finishing third. Olson was a three-time Division I track and field and cross country All-American for Butler University. Emily Infeld in 2013 was the last American winner of the women’s division.

Top local finisher was 22-year-old Nikki Hiltz of Aptos placing eighth (33:49) beating last year’s local winner, Amy Schnittger, who finished 14th (34:55). Hiltz now competes for the University of Arkansas at 1,500 meters.

•••

Unofficial Results

Men: *1. Teshome Mekonen, Ethiopia, 27:33; *2. Simion Chirchir, Kenya, 27:34; *3. Silas Kipruto, Kenya, 27:41; *4. Isaac Mukundi, Kenya, 27:43; 5. Nicholas Kirui, Kenya, 27:47.

Women: *1. Buze Diriba, Ethiopia, 31:19; *2. Monicah Ngige, Kenya, 31:36; *3. Mara Olson, United States, 32:21; *4. Samantha Silva, United States, 32:30; 5. Helena Schultz, United States, 33:00.

*Cash Prizes