2017 Summer Reading Program

An Events & Reading Incentives Program for Babies, Toddlers, Kids, Teens, and Adults!

The Santa Cruz Public Libraries’ (SCPL) Summer Reading Program; Reading By Design began June 1 and runs through August 18th.

In addition to providing reading incentives for youth ages 0-17 and SCPL Library Bingo for adults, SCPL has scheduled tons of kid, family, and adult friendly activities and events to keep you engaged and active all summer long.

July Events at Aptos and La Selva Beach Libraries

Thursday, July 6 10:30 a.m. at the La Selva Beach Library, 316 Estrella Ave. and also at 1:00 p.m. at the Aptos Library, 7695 Soquel Dr. Amazing Alan presents a magic show that will delight the entire family! Amazing Alan is also an accomplished balloon artist who blends science and magic to the amazement of all.

Thursday, July 13 5:30 p.m. Aptos Library. Do-It-Yourself Video Use your smartphone to record your first video story. Learn tips on audio, lighting, and background.

Thursday July 20 at 5:30 p.m. Aptos Library. Follow up with Social Media Smart Video Tips also at the Aptos Library on and learn how to start your own Youtube channel and use Facebook LIVE to share your stories.

Friday July 14 at 1 p.m. Aptos Library “The Three little Pigs” — 3:30 p.m. La Selva Beach Library “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” Puppet Art Theater Co. presents two different all ages shows

Tuesday July 25 1:30 p.m. Aptos Library. Mike Della Pena Magic brings more magic to the summer with his very special all ages show.

Tuesday July 25 7 p.m. at the Aptos Library. Santa Cruz Shakespeare — Join Dr. Ariane Helou, SCS Dramaturg (Literary Manager) in a discussion of one of the 2017 Season plays, “The Two Gentleman of Verona,” where romance and friendship vie for supremacy in Shakespeare’s sexy and surreal comedy.

Sunday, July 30 1 – 4 p.m. at Harvey West Park, 326 Evergreen St, Santa Cruz. Festival of the Book — Join us for this annual celebration of reading and the culmination of the Summer Reading Program. We’ll have light snacks, acrobatic storytellers Nikki Borodi & Link Zampino, face painting, a Tales to Tails booth, crafts, and a kids-only book sale. All kids who participated in the Summer Reading Program will receive a free book at the festival book sale.

July Events at Capitola, Live Oak Libraries and Harvey West Park Festival

Friday, July 14 11 a.m. at the Capitola Library, 2005 Wharf Rd. Tommy’s Pirate Adventure: Puppet Art Theater Company invites all ages to this fun and fantastical puppet show.

Wednesday, July 19 11 a.m. at the Live Oak Library, 2380 Portola Dr. Oliver the Parrot invites all ages to enjoy parrot stories, songs, facts about parrots, and a parrot craft while meeting Oliver and his human.

Tuesday, July 25 3:30 p.m. at the Capitola Library, 2005 Wharf Rd. Mike Della Pena Magic: Join us for the amazing magic of Mike Della Pena.

Sunday, July 30 1 – 4 p.m. at Harvey West Park, 316 Estrella Ave. Festival of the Book: Join us for this annual celebration of reading and the culmination of the Summer Reading Program.

July Events at Scotts Valley and San Lorenzo Valley Libraries

Thursday, July 6 – 3:30 p.m. at the Scotts Valley Library, 251 Kings Village Rd. Amazing Alan presents a magic show that will delight the entire family! Amazing Alan is also an accomplished balloon artist who blends science and magic to the amazement of all.

Thursday, July 13 – 7 p.m. at the Scotts Valley Library. Santa Cruz Shakespeare – Join Michael Warren, Dramaturg (Literary Manager) in a discussion of one of the 2017 Season plays, “Measure for Measure,” a dynamic dark comedy that explores the body politic and the politics of the body.

Saturday July 15 – 10 a.m. at the Scotts Valley Library. Tannery World Dance: Music & Dance of Argentina with Kathryn Trigg: The Tannery World Dance + Cultural Center is bringing music and dance form around the world to SCPL throughout the summer. Learn about the folk dances of Argentina.

Tuesday July 18 – 5:30 p.m. at the Scotts Valley Library. Front Yard Landscape Make-Over Join LeAnne Ravinale and get started with designing a new front yard.

Saturday July 22 – 11 a.m. Boulder Creek Library, 13990 W. Park Ave. Tannery World Dance: The Music & Dance of Samoa with Jennifer Radakovich. Learn the Sasa and stories from the dance.

Tuesday July 25 – 11 a.m. at the Scotts Valley Library. Mike Della Pena Magic brings more magic to the summer with his very special all ages show.

Sunday, July 30 1 – 4 p.m. at Harvey West Park, 326 Evergreen St, Santa Cruz. Festival of the Book – Join us for this annual celebration of reading and the culmination of the Summer Reading Program. We’ll have light snacks, acrobatic storytellers Nikki Borodi & Link Zampino, face painting, a Tales to Tails booth, crafts, and a kids-only book sale. All kids who participated in the Summer Reading Program will receive a free book at the festival book sale

Summer Afternoon Fun brings exciting activities on days when no performances are scheduled. Join us at the Scotts Valley Library Thursdays at 2 p.m. on July 13 and July 20, at the Felton Library Tuesdays at 2 p.m. on July 11 and July 25, and at the Boulder Creek Library Thursdays at 4 p.m. on July 6, July 13, and July 20.

This year’s Summer Reading Program theme, Reading By Design, celebrates our ability to create wonders from our imaginations. From arts and crafts, to science and technology, we invite the entire county to spend the summer discovering a wide range of fun and educational experiences.

Participants may sign up in person at any branch Library, on the Bookmobile, or online at bit.ly/SCPL-SummerReading.