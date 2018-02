Harbor High and Soquel High Honorees

Coach of the Year

Matt Schutz, Harbor

Most Valuable Player

Maggie Walters, Sr Soquel

Player of the Year

Pearl Biddle, Sr Harbor

SCCAL First Team

Middle Blocker – Kylie Clouse, So Harbor

Outside Hitter – Samantha Strah, So Soquel

SCCAL Second Team

Setter – Carly Ditz, So Harbor

Middle Blocker – Tessa Kalafut, Sr Harbor

Honorable Mentions

Harbor

Maggie Davis, Jr OH;

Sierra Laird, Jr, OH

Soquel

Rene Parker, Fr MB;

Sam Werdmuller, So S