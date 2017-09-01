2017 Santa Cruz Follies: “Best Of Broadway … Then And Now”

Santa Cruz Follies Time is creeping up pretty fast … This is 0ur 62nd year.

This years Santa Cruz Follies has it all! Thirty-five local talents will be performing acts from the 1920’s to the present day. The show runs from September 13 thru September 16 at the Civic Auditorium. Admission is $20.00. Last minute attenders may buy tickets at the door.

September Performances: • Wed. 13 • Thu. 14 • Fri. 15 • Sat. 16 – all at 1:00 pm and Friday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m., Civic Auditorium 307 Church St., Santa Cruz.

The Santa Cruz Follies presents “Best of Broadway… Then and Now” directed and choreographed by Bari Lee, with a Santa Cruz County cast of 37 performers who are age 50 and over. The Follies is a Santa Cruz tradition that brings audiences of all ages from all over California into the Civic Auditorium each September.

Adult Tickets – $20, children under 10 years old tickets – $5. All are good for any performance – purchase tickets to the performance you’re most likely to attend, but if you change your mind, no problem! Your ticket will be honored at any of the five performances. Friday night generally has the best availability. (We call it Local’s Night)

Tickets purchased on the day of the show or through the Market Street Senior Center are not subject to a service charge.

Bari Lee, Director, “Live theater is an important part of our history. From Shakespeare to the Follies, theater provides an opportunity for us all to experience art at it’s finest. Theater educates, entertains and opens the hearts and minds of millions of people everyday.”

•••

Come down to see and be part of this fun filled event! The Santa Cruz Follies in its 62nd year September 13 thru 16 at the Civic Auditorium.