2017 Open Studios Art Tour

Over 300 Artists to Open Their Doors for the 32nd Tour

SANTA CRUZ — Open Studios Art Tour was launched thirty-two years ago in 1986 with a simple goal – to get art fans and artists together, all across Santa Cruz County. Artists open their studios, and art enthusiasts go on tour. The public visits studios, meets artists, sees their process, and buys art directly from the source.

The 2017 Tour features 302 artists working in dozens of mediums. People come from around the world to cruise through Open Studios.

We’ve inspired other tours in cities and counties around the United States, including Portland, Oregon and Philadelphia.

This year, there are 44 artists who are new to the Tour and 37 artists who have participated for more than twenty years.

Studios are divided between North and South County from Davenport to Watsonville (with the Santa Cruz Yacht Harbor as the dividing point). Each day, studios are open from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

October 7 & 8 features North County 146 artists

October 14 & 15 features 156 South County artists

October 21 & 22 is the All County weekend that features 245 artists.

“Santa Cruz County is extraordinary — we have more artists per capita than any other county our size! Come out and visit the makers during Open Studios and experience the awesomeness for yourself” said Michelle Williams, Arts Council’s Executive Director.

Sneak Peek — Visit Arts Council Santa Cruz County’s Facebook page and check out the “Fab Four” photo collages and individual artist profiles.

•••

Ways to Chart Your Tour … and they’re all FREE!

This is the second year that we’re offering the Open Studios Artist Guide AND the Open Studios Art Tour App at no cost with 40,000 copies of the Guide available to the public.

Preview the 2017 Guide for free online (https://issuu.com/metrosiliconvalley/docs/open_studios)

Pick up the FREE Artist Guide found alongside the Good Times starting Friday, September 8.

Pick up a FREE Artist Guide at outlets throughout the County. Visit artscouncilsc.org for a detailed list.

Download the FREE 2017 Open Studios Art Tour App – available Sept. 18 on iTunes & Google Play.

“Like last year we’re giving away the Guide AND the App for FREE to encourage everyone to experience the art of Open Studios! We hope loads of locals and visitors see the green signs as a welcome invitation to meet artists in their creative space,” said Ann Ostermann, Open Studios & Events Director.

A Public Reception for the Preview Exhibit at the Santa Cruz Art League will be held on Sunday, October 1, from 3 – 6 p.m., with musical entertainment by local favorites, Kuzanga Marimba.

The Preview Exhibit will be part of the First Friday Art Tour on October 6, from 5 – 9 p.m. Even if you miss the reception, stop by the Preview Exhibit at the Santa Cruz Art League through October 22 to help plan your tour. Exhibit hours are Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In addition to the main Preview Exhibit, there’s also a Satellite Preview Exhibit at the R. Blitzer Gallery, 2801 Mission Street in Santa Cruz. This exhibit features work by artists in the remote areas throughout the county. The Satellite Exhibit opens on Friday, October 6 as part of the First Friday Art Tour and will be open to the public through Sunday, October 22.

Producer of the Open Studios Art Tour, Arts Council Santa Cruz County is a passionate supporter of the arts. We promote, connect, and invest in the arts in order to stimulate creativity and vibrancy across Santa Cruz County. artscouncilsc.org.

~~~~~~

Their Last Hurrah!

2017 is the last Open Studios for two well-loved, veteran tour artists:

Judy Miller has been a part of the Open Studios Art Tour since 2000 and is moving to Mexico at the end of this year. From her playful ceramic plates featuring scenes of home & garden, she shifted from ceramic to pastel and has become a prolific, award-winning pastel painter. Judy is pulling out all her inventory for a once in a lifetime sale.

Judy Miller, Artist #95. Tel #: 831.234.7742. Website: www.judymillerart.com

Albion Smith has been wowing Open Studios visitors for more than a decade with his incredibly ornate and masterful silver creations with many of his pieces, especially his goblets and containers, looking like they could have come from a Renaissance museum or the set of Raiders of the Lost Ark. Unfortunately, arthritis has taken its toll on Albion’s hands, forcing him to retire. His mastery will be hard to replace.

Albion Smith, Artist #101. Tel #: 831.427.3705. Website: www.absolutearts/portfolios/a/albion

~~~~~~

Paper bag art!

Lucas Musgrave will be displaying what feels like the most unusual, and most unexpected, body of work in Open Studios history – a collection of lunch bags he has drawn every day for his son Bishop. Lucas started drawing the bags when Bishop began Kindergarten – Bishop is now in the Fifth Grade. Lucas’ collection features more than 500 lunch bags!

Lucas Musgrave, Artist #249. Tel #: 831.239.8658. Website: www.lucasmusgrave.com

~~~~~~

2017 Open Studios Commemorative Poster

Stephen Hosmer, Open Studios artist and the creative mastermind of Stokes Signs, has created a limited edition poster to commemorate the 2017 tour.

Posters will be available for $30 at the Arts Council office on the Tannery Arts Center campus.

•••

Eight Artists – Their Work and Their Stories

Submitted by the Arts Council Santa Cruz County

Elizabeth Williams #301: We’re so pleased that Elizabeth Williams is returning to Open Studios this year! She is inspired by many things including, but not limited to, primitive and folk art, early peoples textiles, gouaches of Henry Miller, Celtic knots, PBS nature shows, Rock and Roll, gardening, dancing, walking in the dark, camping, swimming and life! If you visit her in her Watsonville studio, you’ll be treated to folk-art-styled found-object-covered cut outs of whales, mermaids, dolls, people, angels, horses and more.

Marie Gabrielle #31: Take a trip around the world by visiting the studio of veteran watercolor artist Marie Gabrielle. You’ll find art capturing the beauty of Santa Cruz, Provence, Greece, Hawaii and more! Color, color, and more color abounds in every room of this beautiful studio stop.

Nancy and Peter Zajda #222: Peter and Nancy Zajda have been making stained glass masterpieces together for more than 36 years! They love sharing their brilliantly colored and designed works with people. An extra bonus for Open Studios visitors is seeing their detailed display of the stain glass making process. Enjoy a drive into the beautiful green hills and check out their wonderful art!

Yumiko Aso #243: Yumiko Aso was born and raised in Japan. “I recall the peaceful sound of the bell at the nearby temple where I played around the enormous ginkgo tree, enjoyed the beautiful cherry blossoms. My early exposure to art of Tea and Ikebana inspired me with perceptions and awareness of the beauty in nature, the rhythm of the seasons, and a sense of space. I continue getting inspired with the beauty of nature in my current surroundings.” Stop by Yumiko’s studio to see her wonderfully whimsical ceramics.

Catarina Hosler #57: Last time Catarina was in Open Studios, she shared her neon art. Since then, she has been swept up by the calming world of drawing — “My drawings have been influenced a lot by Gustave Lkimt, Charlie Chaplin & Picasso.” This year she will debut her newest line of drawings, many with a Steampunk and Cubist vibe.

Lisa Sheridan #214: Lisa Sheridan loves birds and she’s inspired daily by the wildlife that surrounds here. Her collage series she began in 2016 called “Ancient Migration” has expanded and Lisa looks forward to having more of the series on display for the first time during the 2017 Open Studio. “My photos are both realism and collage images of birds. They are processed on metal and canvas surfaces. The metal prints are rain proof and I enjoy setting them in the garden on fences and on posts for viewing during Open Studio.”

Sylvia Valentine #280: Open Studios artist Sylvia Valentine returns after a year off from Open Studios. Sylvia took advantage of the time by travelling internationally — Bali, Indonesia, and Thailand — and here in the states – California, Oregon, and Washington. She captured images of people, landscapes, temples, animals and much more. Stop by her studio to see her newest work along with her fan favorites. As a bonus, Sylvia is hosting long time ceramic artist Renee Sayer Wence.

Heidi Alonzo #282: Watsonville artist Heidi Alonzo is inspired by visual narratives about people, places, ideas, geometry and patterns. A High School art teacher since 2004, Heidi is spending her summer in the sunshine, painting en plein air, in addition to further explorations of tessellating patterns.