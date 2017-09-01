The 2017 Mountain Affair

A Night Set Aside to Celebrate the San Lorenzo Valley

Mountain Community Resources, a program of Community Bridges, invites the public to its 32nd annual Mountain Affair on Friday, October 13 from 6 to 10 p.m.

In a nostalgic nod to the program’s Italian Affair, last held in 2013, the event will be held and hosted in part by Ristorante Casa Nostra in Ben Lomond, for a night of fine Italian dining.

“We’re excited to celebrate the heart of the valley community we serve,” said Raymon Cancino, Chief Executive Officer of Community Bridges. “Now more than ever, support for MCR’s programing is critically important, and we hope that you’ll join us in raising hope, a glass, and the support needed to ensure our doors continue to stay open five days a week for the families in need.”

The Mountain Affair will feature local wine, a silent auction by Santa Cruz Mountains Makers’ Market vendors, a Fund-a-Need auction benefiting families in the San Lorenzo Valley, and live music by the Soul Fingers jazz trio.

The Mountain Affair is Mountain Community Resources’ single largest fundraiser of the year, making it possible to serve more than 400 families throughout the San Lorenzo Valley and Scotts Valley community each year. All proceeds from the event support MCR’s parent education, one-on-one counseling, food and clothing pantry, youth probation support and more.

Mountain Community Resources invites anyone from the public to attend this celebration of the valley community. Tickets are on sale for $75 each at mcr2017.eventbrite.com.

Since 1982, Mountain Community Resources has been providing community outreach and advocacy, parent education, clothing, food pantry services and more to over 400 families throughout the San Lorenzo Valley and Scotts Valley communities. From health care enrollment to emergency relief, MCR is the go-to resource for so many neighbors in need.

•••

Mountain Community Resources is part of the Community Bridges Family Resource Collective. Learn more at www.communitybridges.org/mcr.