2017 Holiday Calendar

November 17 – December 24

Santa at the Capitola Mall!

Kids, bring your Christmas list and get a photo with Santa! Visit www.capitolamall.com for more information.

November 23 – December 25

Capitola Village Parking

FREE Holiday Parking 3-Hours. Take a stroll, do some shopping, have a bite to eat and enjoy the old- fashioned holiday charm of Capitola Village. Free parking! Happy Holidays!

November 24 – December 23

Santa Cruz Holiday Lights Train

Departs from the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and rolls through the streets of Santa Cruz as passengers lend their voices to holiday carols, sip hot spiced cider, and listen to musical entertainment while Santa visits the little ones! Happy Holidays! For more information call (831) 335-4484

December 6

Scotts Valley Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Lights Festival

2 – 7 p.m., Scotts Valley Community Center 360 Kings Village Rd. Scotts Valley Join us for the Scotts Valley Tree Lighting Ceremony! Music and fun starts at 2 p.m., as we welcome Santa, and enjoy food and games. FREE, call 831-438-1010 or visit www.scottsvalleychamber.com.

December 9

37th Nathan’s Day Annual Event

10 a.m. Capitola Mercantile in the heart of Capitola by the Sea Supporting Watsonville, Santa Cruz Underserved Kids. Peter Dwares and the merchant partners of the Capitola Mercantile and Mercantile Annex is once again hosting this annual event for youth.

December 15 – January 7

iSkate Capitola in Capitola Village!

Open daily from December 15, 2017 through January 7, 2018. Everyone can enjoy ice skating with the beautiful Monterey Bay as the backdrop and create holiday memories with your loved ones!

December 15, 16, 17

The Nutcracker Ballet

Santa Cruz Ballet Theatre’s sixteenth production with full professional orchestra at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium. Guest starring SCBT alumna Melody Mennite partnered by fellow Houston Ballet principal dancer Ian Casady conducted by Music Director Pamela Martin. For more information visit www.santacruzballet.com

December 25 — MERRY CHRISTMAS!