Pajaro Valley Prevention and Student Assistance (PVPSA) has announced its upcoming 2017 Heroes In Prevention Award winners. The ceremony, which took place Oct. 19, featured keynote speaker Congressman Jimmy Panetta, along with local food and refreshments.

Because of PVPSA’s focus on children, youth, families and community at large the organization will be honoring individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to prevention in the Pajaro Valley.

These award recipients have demonstrated a passion for the empowerment of others. They apply their skills to bring forth opportunities for individuals and for the community at large. PVPSA believes that it is time the community recognizes them and acknowledges their time, passion and skill to help others.

Awards recipients include Heidi Jacobson, an after school coordinator at HA Hyde Elementary School; Suzanne Smith who is the Director of Student Services for PVUSD; Ruby Vasquez, a Parent Education Trainer also of PVUSD; Captain Jorge Zamora of the Watsonville Police Department; and Rhea DeHart, a Watsonville community leader who was honored with the Lifetime Community Prevention Hero Award.

Pajaro Valley Gallery and Arts hosted the event, located at 37 Sudden Street in Watsonville.