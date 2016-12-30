2017 – City Ready to Bloom

By Noel Smith

There is a whole list of projects that have, or are ready to bloom in this land of the Wharf to Wharf Race, and the Begonia and Art & Wine Festivals. Here are some of the reasons for our optimism:

There is the new Capitola Library that will finally have the funding to be built due to the passage of Measure “S” — the Community Facilities District library bond that passed June of 2016.

Measure “F” – the 10-year extension of Capitola Sales Tax – passed in November 2016 ensuring that the city will remain in a solvent financial position to provide for public safety, its staff and for quality of life improvements in the community.

Measure “D” – the County Transportation Sales Tax – passed November of 2016 will provide money needed to local governments, including our fair city, to repair and improve local streets and roads,

Then there is Measure “C” – the Soquel Union Elementary School District bond to be used for capital and infrastructure repairs and improvements – also passed November of 2016.

Parks have been improved with new Tennis Courts in Jade Street Park and the opening of the McGregor Drive Skate Park. Another Skate Park facility originally planned for Monterey Park has run into serious opposition and is still on hold.

Also the Rispin property is seeing improvements with the goal to provide amenities for a community park with walking trails, botanical gardens and eventually for hosting outdoor events.

The Capitola Mall, now that it has a new owner, has floated the possibility of improvements including even that of adding mixed-use facilities.

•••

Here are some of the events in 2016 covered by the Capitola Soquel Times

Arsonist Sets Cars on Fire – On January 20 six vehicles were destroyed and seven more damaged when they were set fire in the area of Park Avenue and Subec Lane in Soquel. The total damage was estimated at well over one hundred thousand dollars. In August Brian Patrick Tell was sentenced to one year of probation. Tell will have to register as an arsonist and pay restitution to the victims.

What’s the Future of Capitola? – Vision Capitola held two public workshops in April to help set objectives for Capitola’s future. Gayle Ortiz owner of Gayle’s Bakery was one of the primary organizers of the event. The Top 10 comment Categories were: 1.) Revitalize Mall • 2.) Support Trail WITHOUT trains • 3.) Maintain existing scale and charm of Village. Do not over build • 4.) Increased maintenance of streets and sidewalks • 5.) Improve pedestrian safety citywide including flashing lights at dangerous crosswalks • 6.) Add bike lanes and improve bicycle safety • 7.) Open to smaller Village hotel if compatible with charm and scale of Village • 8.) Reduce auto traffic in Village • 9.) Pursue traffic calming measures citywide • 10.) Increase water sustainability and conservation.

Capitola Mall Has New Owner – Merlone Geier Partners, a private real estate investment company, purchased the Capitola Mall in April. Capitola City officials welcomed the new potential and possibilities for investment in the property that this change in ownership could bring. The company has properties in California, Oregon and Washington with one of the largest being Metro Center in downtown San Diego. Several of the new owners’ properties are mixed-use developments.

Capitola Museum Turns 50 – On July 9 1966 the Capitola Historical Museum first opened. That year Capitolans were wrestling with rapid growth, a disappearing beach, you could shop at the new Kings Market on 41st Avenue (where Orchard Supply is now), and then enjoy an all-you-can-eat lunch at nearby Fjords restaurant (now I Hop) for just $1.00. The museum broke attendance records in 2015 with over 8,000 visitors, some from as far away as China and Germany.

•••

Finally, the Capitola Soquel Times has been honored to provide its readers informative columns each month from the Capitola City Manager, Jaime Goldstein; from both the current and former Superintendents of Soquel Union Elementary School District Scott Turnbull and Henry Castaniada; and the Superintendent of Live Oak School District, Tamra Taylor.

We look forward with great anticipation to 2017 as a year of great beginnings.

Happy New Year!