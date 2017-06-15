2017 Capitola-Aptos Rotary Community Grants

The Rotary Club of Capitola-Aptos awarded its 2017 Community Grants at its recent Thursday luncheon, recognizing nineteen nonprofit community groups for their work benefitting the people of Santa Cruz County.

The honorees included organizations working with youth, families and the homeless, as well as educational, environmental and cultural programs. Each representative also received a certificate accompanying the grant acknowledging “your valuable contribution to the community and for exemplifying the Rotary motto ‘Service above Self.’”

•••

Community Grants Recipients