2017 Capitola-Aptos Rotary Community Grants

By Michael Oppenheimer on June 15, 2017

Community Grants Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comThe Rotary Club of Capitola-Aptos awarded its 2017 Community Grants at its recent Thursday luncheon, recognizing nineteen nonprofit community groups for their work benefitting the people of Santa Cruz County.

The honorees included organizations working with youth, families and the homeless, as well as educational, environmental and cultural programs. Each representative also received a certificate accompanying the grant acknowledging “your valuable contribution to the community and for exemplifying the Rotary motto ‘Service above Self.’”

  1. Cabrillo Engineering Abroad – Help to build water systems in Guatemala
  2. CASA – Being a child’s voice in dependency court
  3. Digital Nest – Provides technical training to local youth
  4. For Kids Foundation – Provides critical needs for children
  5. Helping Hands – To provide home repair to seniors
  6. Homeless Service Center – Provides case management to chronically homeless
  7. Kid Power – Train and teach people safety skills
  8. Learn to Discover – Help students learn importance of careers
  9. Literacy Program – Support literacy services to adults in need
  10. Music in May – Brings world class chamber music to SC County
  11. Meals on Wheels – Deliver more meals to needy Seniors
  12. O’Neill Sea Odyssey – Students can learn more about our ocean
  13. Pajaro Valley Loaves and Fishes – Ensure emergency & daily nutrition needs met
  14. St Francis /JMJ Home – 24/7 shelter for Women and Children
  15. Safe School Project – Support safer places for LGBTQI at Aptos High
  16. Second Saturday Network – Provide College application info and support
  17. Seymour Marine Center – Finish Special Elephant Seals Project
  18. Siena House Maternity Home – Implementing Trauma Informed Care
  19. Symphony League of SC – Provide classical and contemporary music to SC

