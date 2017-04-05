2016-17 CCS Scholar-Athletes Honored

CCS Scholar-Athlete Scholarship

The Central Coast Section has announced the 18 recipients of the CCS Scholar-Athlete Scholarships for the 2016-17 school year. These exceptional student-athletes were nominated by their schools and put forth to their leagues for selection.

One male and one female were selected from each of the 9 leagues that make up the CCS. The applications from these 9 males and 9 females were then submitted to the CCS Scholarship and Awards Committee. Below are the Santa Cruz County scholarship winners, who will each receive a $500 scholarship at the CCS Scholar-Athlete Awards Breakfast:

Annika McBride, Aptos High School • Emily Skahill, Saint Francis High School • Kylie Dillon, Monte Vista Christian High School • Matthew Founds, Soquel High School

CCS Male and Female Scholar-Athletes of the Year

The CCS Male and Female Scholar-Athletes of the Year were chosen from the pool of 18 student-athletes put forth by their leagues. The following two outstanding student-athletes will be honored each receiving a $1,500 scholarship at the CCS Scholar-Athlete Awards Breakfast:

CCS Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Zachary Miller, Pacific Grove High School.

CCS Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Emma Cushing, York School – Monterey, California