20 Years of Scotts Valley’s Art, Wine & Beer Festival

Featuring Cops N Rodders Car Show and Scotts Valley Roll-In Motorcycle Show

The Scotts Valley Art, Wine & Beer Festival is celebrating its 20th Anniversary by welcoming 103 Artists, including 44 Artists who are NEW to the show!

We are proud to have several local Open Studio artists who will be showing in a festival booth for the first time ever! We are excited to showcase all our artists and those traveling from afar to experience the beautiful Santa Cruz Mountain setting at Skypark!

The ever-popular Classic Car show is returning as a benefit to the Peace Officers Association. The Cops & Rodders will kick-off the festival on Saturday, with a police escort of the parade of classic cars that will begin at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and will cruise along through the Capitola esplanade up to the beautiful Skypark in Scotts Valley.

The new addition of the Scotts Valley Roll-In Motorcycle Show, co-hosted with Basketcase Magazine and NHS, will be on Sunday. Cali Style as well as Santa Cruz Skateboards, Creature Skateboards, Krux Trucks, Bronson Bearings, and Independent Trucks will be in attendance at the Scotts Valley Skate Park that will host skate games as well as tons of mini contests and giveaways.

Award-winning wineries being featured this year include: Kissed By An Angel, Skov Winery, Armitage Wines & Heart O’ the Mountain, 37th Parallel, Hallcrest Vineyards, Surf City Ciders, Pelican Ranch Winery, Wargin Wines, Valley Vista Vineyards, Integrity Wines, Sones Cellars, Left Bend Winery, Wright’s Station Winery, and the Santa Cruz Mountain Wine Growers Association.

Microbreweries and Ciders that will be on tap will be: Steel Bonnet Brewery, Shanty Shack Brewing, Discretion Brewing, Santa Cruz Ale Works, New Bohemia Brewing, Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing, Rider Ranch Ciderworks, Highway 1 Brewing Company, Corralitos Brewing Co. and Otis McCallister’s “The Good Cider”

Live entertainment will be performed throughout the weekend by the following artists: The Carolyn Sills Combo, Michael Gaither and his New Best Friends, Lyin I’s Eagles Tribute Band, The Joint Chiefs, The Shady Rest, and Santa Cruz Circus Arts.

Sunday is Bring-Your-Dog Day! There will be a pet raffle, costume contests, and a tricks competition emceed by Phil Gomez of KSBW. There will also be dog adoptions from Peace of Mind Dog Rescue. Free nail clippings will be provided by Earthwise Pet Supply and the Scotts Valley Police will provide a K-9 demonstration.

The enormous Kids Fun Zone sponsored by Building Kidz School, will feature the Spider Mountain climbing tower with a giant vertical drop slide, a bungee jump, face painting, hair braiding, balloons and Arts & Crafts. Parents and children alike will be “wowed” as we follow “The Bubble Lady” to “Bubble Land” and participate in incredible musically enhanced bubble adventures!

Indulge on enticing culinary creations from over twenty different food vendors: Areperia 831, Aroma Concessions, India Gourmet, Malone’s Grille, Conscious Creations, Bruno’s Bar & Grille, Mr. Falalfal, Tacos Tumbras, Big Bites, Indonesia Satay, Philly Cheesesteak, Rogue Pye, Mattia Pizza, Aunt Lali’s Mobile Cafe, Steve’s Hawaiian Saved Ice, Togo’s Scotts Valley, Y&B BBQ, It’s Nacho Truck, Gaspachos, and the Cruise Coffee.

Purchase drink tickets/packages in advance to avoid the lines: https://svartwinebeer.brownpapertickets.com

Admission is always FREE! For more information, visit www.svartfestival.com