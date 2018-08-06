19th Art, Wine & Beer Festival

Cops N Rodders Car Show Again Joins Scotts Valley’s Annual Festival Aug. 18 & 19

Now in its 19th year, the Scotts Valley Art, Wine & Beer Festival is once again partnering again with the Cops ‘N Rodders Car show, which guarantees fun for the whole family to enjoy! To kick-off the festival on Saturday, the Scotts Valley Police Department will escort the parade of classic cars that will begin at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and will cruise along through the Capitola esplanade up to the beautiful Skypark in Scotts Valley.

Award-winning wineries being featured this year are: Kissed By An Angel, Skov Winery, Armitage Wines, 37th Parallel, Hallcrest Vineyards, Surf City Ciders, Pelican Ranch Winery, Wargin Wines, Pelican Ranch, Vista Vineyards and Integrity Wines Valley.

Microbreweries and Ciders that will be on tap will be: Steel Bonnet Brewery, Shanty Shack Brewing, Discretion Brewing, Santa Cruz Ale Works, New Bohemia Brewing, Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing, Rider Ranch Ciderworks, Highway 1 Brewing Company, Corralitos Brewing Co. and Otis McCallister’s “The Good Cider”

Live entertainment will be performing throughout the weekend from: Lyin I’s Eagles Tribute Band, The Joint Chiefs, The Shady Rest, Cruz Patrol, and more!

Sunday is Bring-Your-Dog Day! There will be pet a raffle, costume contests, and a tricks competition. There will also be dog adoptions from Peace of Mind Dog Rescue. Earthwise Pet Supply will provide free nail clipping and the Scotts Valley Police will provide a K-9 demonstration.

The enormous Kids Fun Zone sponsored by Building Kidz School, will feature the Spider Mountain climbing tower with a giant vertical drop slide, a bungee jump, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, hair braiding, balloons and Arts & Crafts. Parents and children alike will be “wowed” as we follow “The Bubble Lady” to “Bubble Land” and participate in incredible musically enhanced bubble adventures!

Indulge on enticing culinary creations from sixteen different food vendors: Aroma Concessions, Cafe Hanna, Cafe Carlos, Chicken and the Farm, Conscious Creations, Rita’s Italian Ice, Flavor Town BBW Co, Indonesia Satay, Philly Cheesesteak, Pono Hawaiian Grill, Tico Coffee Roasters, Aunt Lali’s Mobile Cafe, Steve’s Hawaiian Saved Ice, Slight of Hand Pizza, Togo’s Scotts Valley and the Ate3one Food Truck.

Purchase drink tickets/packages in advance to avoid the lines: https://svartwinebeer.brownpapertickets.com

Admission is always FREE!

•••

For more information, visit www.svartfestival.com