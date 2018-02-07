100% Community Service in 2017!

Five Most Active Bay Fed Team Members Awarded $100 to Donate to the Charity of Their Choice

Bay Federal Credit Union’s more than 220 employees have continued their streak of 100% community support every year since 2002. In 2017, every one of the talented local people who work for the Credit Union donated their own money and/or volunteered to support numerous non-profit organizations and community events.

Employees were provided with 40 opportunities to give of their time or money throughout the year, embracing the credit union philosophy of People Helping People throughout Santa Cruz County and beyond.

They stepped up to raise funds for local organizations, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Cruz County, Children’s Miracle Network, and Second Harvest Food Bank. They also supported the American Red Cross and the Mexican Red Cross with their disaster relief efforts following major natural disasters in California, across the U.S., and Mexico.

In total, the Credit Union raised $72,567.28 for 20 relief efforts and non-profits, and team members volunteered an estimated 2,046 hours. Watsonville Branch Manager/Assistant Vice President Laura Owen was one of the most involved employees, participating in 30 events and/or fundraisers throughout 2017.

“Leaders like Laura motivate our team members and get them excited about volunteering their time to improve the quality of life in the beautiful place we call home,” said Carrie Birkhofer, Bay Federal President and CEO. “I truly appreciate all our employees’ commitment to making a real difference in our community.”

In celebration of their commitment, Bay Federal awarded Mrs. Owen and four other employees who were the most involved with Credit Union-sponsored opportunities offered in 2017 with recognition and a surprise $100 donation to the non-profit of their choice.

Tonée Picard, Alicia Flores, Dawn Wingert, and Jason Stidham filled out the top five spots. Among their selections, the employees chose to donate to LEO’s Haven, Pajaro Valley Shelter Services, and CASA of Santa Cruz County.

