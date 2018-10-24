10 New State Laws That Could Affect You

California Gov. Jerry Brown has signed 1,016 of the 1,217 bills that came his way in 2018 making them new laws for us Califonrians. Here are 10 that might affect you:

Voting By Mail Is Now Postage Free

Assembly Bill 216 (Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego)

If you choose to vote by mail, you’ll no longer have to pay postage requiring elections officials include a return envelope with prepaid postage when delivering vote by mail ballots. Local agencies can ask the state to reimburse them which are estimated at $5.5 million state-wide.

Motorized Scooter Rider Safety

Assembly Bill 2989 (Heath Flora, R-Ripon)

A Motorized Scooter is defined as 2-wheeled device that has handlebars, a floorboard that is designed to be stood upon when riding, and is powered by an electric motor or a source other than electric power.

The bill would NOT require the operator of a motorized scooter to wear a helmet. Only If the operator is under 18 years of age, is a helmet is required.

Local authorities may authorize the operation of a motorized scooter on a highway with a speed limit of UP TO 35 miles per hour and on a highway with a higher speed limit if the motorized scooter is operated within a Class IV bikeway.

The new law goes into effect in 2019.

Old Marijuana Convictions could be stricken from a person’s criminal record

Assembly Bill 1793 (Rob Bonta, D-Alameda)

The Department of Justice will have until July 1, 2019, to review records and identify past convictions that may be eligible for recall or dismissal of a sentence.

Doctor Probation Disclosure

Senate Bill 1448 (Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo)

Starting in July 2019, your physicians, surgeons, podiatrists, acupuncturists, chiropractors and osteopathic and naturopathic doctors will have to inform you if they are on probation for ethical violations like gross negligence, substance abuse, inappropriate prescribing or sexual misconduct, before they can treat you.

Mandatory Firearms Training

Assembly Bill 2103 (Todd Gloria, D-San Diego)

As of January 2019 you will need to prove your proficiency in shooting and safe handling of your firearm if you want a license to carry it in public. The training requirement has been raised to a minimum of eight (8) hours. Concealed weapons permits are at the discretion of local sheriffs and police chiefs.

Local Licensing for sidewalk sales of food and other merchandise

Senate Bill 946 (Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens)

The state now will prohibit local governments from banning sidewalk sales of food and other merchandise and require them to set up a licensing system if they want to regulate the practice. Violations of local rules can only be punished with citations or fines, not criminal charges, so as not to alert immigration authorities.

Mandated Employee Workplace Sexual Harassment Training

Senate Bill 1343 (Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles)

California will now require Workplace Sexual Harassment Training for all workers at any business with at least five employees with at least an hour of instruction within six months of being hired at a new job and every two years after that.

The California Consumer Privacy Act

Assembly Bill 375 (Ed Chau, D-Arcadia)

Starting in 2020, Californians can hold companies accountable for potential abuse of their data. It will allow consumers to know more about personal information companies collect on them and empowers them to request the data be deleted. Upon request, businesses that sell consumers’ information would have to disclose the categories of information they collect. If there is an unauthorized breach of your non-encrypted personal information, you can sue companies for up to $750. However, nothing in the law prohibits businesses from offering different prices for different levels of service, suggesting greater privacy could come at a higher cost.

Classroom-Based Charter Schools Required to Provide Low-Income Students with One Free or Reduced-Price Meal Per Day that meets Federal Child Nutrition Requirements

Assembly Bill 1871 (Rob Bonta, D-Alameda)

Public schools in California are required to provide low-income students with one free or reduced-price meal per day that meets federal child nutrition requirements. This amounts to ~3.77 million students. Commencing with 2019–20 school year, this requirement will include charter schools which serve ~340,000 low-income students.

Pet-Friendly Parks List

Assembly Bill 1762 (Marc Steinorth, R-Rancho Cucamonga)

Owners will have access to a comprehensive list of state park units or portions of units that allow dogs. The Department of Parks and Recreation must update its website and maintain real-time information on pet rules by July 1, 2020.