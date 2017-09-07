10-Day Full Closure Of Highway 35 (Bear Creek Road)

Slip Out Repair Begins On Monday, Sept. 11

SANTA CRUZ/SANTA CLARA COUNTY — Hwy. 35 (Bear Creek Road) between the two junctions of Hwy. 35 (Skyline and Summit Rd., PM 3.3) between Boulder Creek and Santa Clara County will be closed 24/7 beginning Monday, Sept. 11 at 9 am through Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 11 pm for a roadway slip out repair due to the winter storms.

DETOUR: Black Road is the alternate route.

Electronic message signs will be posted alerting motorists of this closure. Please refer to map below for details on the closure location. Roadwork should be completed by Thursday, Sept. 21.

This repair construction work is necessary for the safety of the travelling public and to improve the condition of the roadway.